(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov is expected to visit Japan in November, Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Takeshi Osuga said on Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov is expected to visit Japan in November, Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Takeshi Osuga said on Thursday.

"In November, the commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Mr.

Yevmenov, is expected to visit Japan," Osuga said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.