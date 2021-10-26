UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Expresses Concern On Sudan Situation, Calls For Immediate Release Of Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 10:13 PM

Tokyo Expresses Concern on Sudan Situation, Calls for Immediate Release of Prime Minister

The government of Japan has expressed serious concern about the situation in Sudan and is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other detainees, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The government of Japan has expressed serious concern about the situation in Sudan and is calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other detainees, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The government of Japan is deeply concerned about the current situation and strongly condemns the actions taken by the armed forces of Sudan, which undermine the process of transition to civilian rule on the basis of the constitutional declaration. We also call for the immediate, safe and unconditional release of Prime Minister Hamdok and other detained government officials," the statement reads.

The document also notes that the government of Japan would continue to cooperate with the international community and calls for the restoration of the transition process to civilian rule in Sudan.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the prime minister, as well as several other members of the government. Speaking on state television, the chairman of the transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the government of the country. Hamdok is being held at the home of al-Burhan, who is also the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

The coup came as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion. Thereafter, the council was set to transfer power to a civilian government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan Sudan TV Government

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Jewellery and Watch Show 2021

21 minutes ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum inaugurates 26th CAB ..

Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum inaugurates 26th CABSAT

21 minutes ago
 Karachi to get 100 MGD more water in next two year ..

Karachi to get 100 MGD more water in next two years: Administrator Karachi

1 minute ago
 Vessel &#039;Mein Schiff&#039; arrives at Port Zay ..

Vessel &#039;Mein Schiff&#039; arrives at Port Zayed carrying 1,252 vacationers, ..

21 minutes ago
 Indus Hospital staffers stage protest demonstratio ..

Indus Hospital staffers stage protest demonstration to meet demands

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches Chitral ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa launches Chitral Economic Zone

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.