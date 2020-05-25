Tokyo Expresses Concern Over Latest Hong Kong Protests - Cabinet Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Japan is observing the ongoing situation in Hong Kong with concern after protesters took to the streets on Sunday to demonstrate against new security legislation that is being considered by the Chinese central government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

"We are closely following developments regarding deliberations on the bill and protests in Hong Kong with strong concern," Suga said, as quoted by Japan's Kyodo news agency.

On Sunday, Hong Kong police arrested more than 180 protesters who staged demonstrations despite a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"We hope that the Chinese side will address this issue in a sensible way," the Japanese cabinet secretary added, as quoted by the agency.

Over the past week, the Chinese central government has been discussing proposals to enact new security legislation in Hong Kong that would outlaw subversive and secessionist activity. The bill has the support of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Secretary of Security John Lee.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the demonstrations in Hong Kong are the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.