Tokyo Expresses Discontent Over Russian Officials' Visit to Iturup

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Tokyo notified Moscow about its discontent over the visit by Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Dmitry Grigorenko and Marat Khusnullin to Iturup, the Japanese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Tomoyuki Yoshida, said on Wednesday.

"The visits of high-ranking Russian officials are not in line with our country's position on the Northern Territories," Yoshida said, as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

Japan expressed its discontent on Wednesday through the Russian embassy. Yoshida noted that Japan earlier requested a cancellation of the visit.