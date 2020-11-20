UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Governor Calls For Vigilance Ahead Of Holidays As COVID-19 Infections Rise - Reports

Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:41 PM

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called on residents to be vigilant while planning year-end gatherings with friends and family as COVID-19 figures in Japan keep reaching new highs, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike called on residents to be vigilant while planning year-end gatherings with friends and family as COVID-19 figures in Japan keep reaching new highs, media reported.

A day prior, Japan posted a record 2,388 COVID-19 infections taking the total to over 126,000 cases. Tokyo health authorities on Friday said they detected 522 new cases, slightly less than the record-setting 534 registered the previous day.

"We advise people with pre-existing conditions not to dine in a group. Anyone who lives with family members who are at a higher risk of falling seriously ill are also advised to refrain from such outings," Koike said, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Koike, who has come to the fore in the country's efforts against COVID-19, introduced the so-called five smalls, calling on dinners to have a small number of people, small amount of time, small voices, small plates, and small factors, the broadcaster reported.

Elsewhere, Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu also called for extreme caution but said that the country's expert panel has not issued a stage four alert level - from four levels - which would automatically entail a state of emergency according to NHK.

