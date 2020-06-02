Tokyo Governor Issues Warning as Surge of COVID-19 Cases Observed in Japanese Capital

The governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, has issued a warning to citizens on Tuesday to remain alert and maintain hygiene standards as 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital over the preceding 24 hours

The number of new cases reported in Tokyo is the largest since May 14 and comes in the wake of the government's lifting of a state of emergency that was initially declared on April 7 in the capital.

"We will continue to make the necessary warnings while ensuring the prevention of infection and the resumption of socio-economic activities," Koike said at a briefing.

The governor's so-called Tokyo alert remains a warning at present, but Koike said that the city government would not be afraid to reissue restrictions on businesses and other activities if the epidemiological situation worsens.

As of Tuesday, 5,283 people in Tokyo have tested positive for the coronavirus disease since the start of the outbreak, according to the Kyodo news agency.

The nationwide case total, excluding the more than 700 people that tested positive for the disease on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently stands at 16,951, the agency stated.