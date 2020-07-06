UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko Re-elected With Almost 60% Of Votes, Monday Results Show

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko Re-elected With Almost 60% of Votes, Monday Results Show

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko has been re-elected for a second term having won 59.7 percent of the votes in the Sunday election, official results released on Monday show.

A total of 3,661,371 people cast their ballots for Koike Yuriko, who was running against 21 other candidates, including renowned lawyer and former head of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, Kenji Utsunomiya, who got 13.8 percent of the votes.

After her election win, the governor said at a press conference in Tokyo that her current top priority was protection against the coronavirus.

"Under the nationwide state of emergency declaration, we asked almost all businesses in Tokyo to close down. But these days we know more about where and how the virus has been spreading. So we don't plan to ask all businesses to close down again. Instead, we will consider another effective measure to contain the spread of infection," Koike Yuriko said as quoted by the NHK broadcaster on Monday.

She added that holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, postponed until next year amid the pandemic, was an important goal that would prove that the coronavirus had been overcome.

After May 5, Tokyo saw a drop in coronavirus cases with fewer than 40 new cases reported daily. However, in the past days, there has been an upward trend in the number of new cases. On Sunday, 111 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Tokyo, while on Saturday, 131 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tokyo, the highest daily figure since May 2. Yuriko Koike urged residents on Saturday to avoid traveling beyond the capital's borders.

Before becoming Tokyo's first female governor after a landslide victory in the election of 2016, Koike served as lawmaker in the Japanese parliament and held two cabinet positions ” of environment minister and defense minister ” in the governments of Junichiro Koizumi and Shinzo Abe, respectively.

Related Topics

Election Governor Parliament Utsunomiya Tokyo Japan May Sunday 2016 Olympics All Cabinet Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA denies false reports about malls closure

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

10 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

10 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

10 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.