UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Governor Laments Abe's Resignation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:22 PM

Tokyo Governor Laments Abe's Resignation

Okyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Friday expressed regret regarding the intention of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign from office

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Friday expressed regret regarding the intention of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign from office.

Earlier, Abe announced his decision to resign for health reasons during an emergency cabinet meeting. Before that, he informed the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which he is a leader, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of the Komeito party, a part of the ruling coalition.

"If the media reports are true, it is very regretful.

We have many tasks - from fighting the coronavirus to hosting the Tokyo Olympics - that have to be performed together with the government," Koike said in a press conference broadcast online.

The outgoing prime minister is suffering from ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that already caused him to abandon the premiership in 2007. Despite that, he made a political comeback, assuming the prime minister office in 2012, and later becoming the longest-serving Japanese head of government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Tokyo Olympics Media From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Islamabad, joinin ..

14 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association squads confirmed

26 minutes ago

Radiation-proof drones to increase safety and spee ..

30 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary raises question over performance o ..

32 minutes ago

Russia to Expel Senior Norwegian Diplomat in 3 Day ..

3 minutes ago

EU Expects Belarus to Release All Detained Journal ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.