TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Friday expressed regret regarding the intention of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign from office.

Earlier, Abe announced his decision to resign for health reasons during an emergency cabinet meeting. Before that, he informed the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of which he is a leader, and Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of the Komeito party, a part of the ruling coalition.

"If the media reports are true, it is very regretful.

We have many tasks - from fighting the coronavirus to hosting the Tokyo Olympics - that have to be performed together with the government," Koike said in a press conference broadcast online.

The outgoing prime minister is suffering from ulcerative colitis, a chronic disease that already caused him to abandon the premiership in 2007. Despite that, he made a political comeback, assuming the prime minister office in 2012, and later becoming the longest-serving Japanese head of government.