Tokyo Governor Returns To Office After Hospitalization - Reports

Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike came to work for the first time on Sunday since she was hospitalized in late October over "cumulative fatigue" and apologized for the worries caused, the Japanese media reported.

Koike was discharged from the hospital on November 2 and was working from home for almost three weeks.

The governor of the Japanese capital expressed her apologies for the worries that she gave and said that she is fine now and has gotten back to performing her duties, according to the Kyodo news agency.

In June, Koike was also hospitalized due to the strain caused by preparations for the Olympics amid the unfavorable epidemiological situation related to COVID-19.

