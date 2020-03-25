UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Governor Urges City Residents To Stay Home On Weekend Amid COVID-19 Spread - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:02 PM

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged the city's residents to observe home quarantine over the coming weekend after a record number of new COVID-19 cases had been registered in the past three days, state-run broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged the city's residents to observe home quarantine over the coming weekend after a record number of new COVID-19 cases had been registered in the past three days, state-run broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Tokyo authorities confirmed more than 40 more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the largest one-day spike the city has seen so far. On Monday and Tuesday, 16 and 17 coronavirus cases, respectively, were reported from Tokyo.

Koike also urged residents to work at home as much as possible during the working days and recalled that those coming back from abroad must self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to postpone the Olympic Games, which were previously scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer, for 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To date, the Japanese authorities have confirmed 1,193 coronavirus cases in the country and 43 fatalities.

