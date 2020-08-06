UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Governor Urges Residents To Refrain From Leaving Capital Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:14 PM

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko on Thursday asked city residents not to visit other Japanese prefectures during the summer holiday season as the coronavirus infection rate has increased recently, the NHK broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko on Thursday asked city residents not to visit other Japanese prefectures during the summer holiday season as the coronavirus infection rate has increased recently, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to Yuriko, the COVID-19 outbreak in Tokyo is still challenging, and city residents should stay on alert. The governor also urged people not to dine out amid the health crisis.

During the summer, many Tokyo residents usually visit their relatives in other parts of Japan, However, the authorities have recommended family members to stay connected online this year.

The Japanese capital has been reporting over 200 new cases per day since late July. On Thursday, Tokyo's COVID-19 tally increased by 360 and reached 14,645. Overall, Japan has so far confirmed over 44,000 coronavirus cases, nearly 29,000 recoveries and more than 1,000 deaths.

