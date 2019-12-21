Tokyo Has No Plans to Join US-Led Security Coalition in Persian Gulf - Rouhani

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Japan does not intend to join the US-led international coalition for security in the Persian Gulf, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday following his visit to the Asian country.

Rouhani has concluded on Saturday his two-day visit to Tokyo for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. It marked the first visit by an Iranian president to the Asian nation in 19 years. The meeting came six months after Abe flew to Tehran amid a US-Iranian standoff in the Persian Gulf.

"Japan supports Iran's plan for peace in the Strait of Hormuz. Secondly, Japan has openly stated that it would not participate in American plans to ensure security in the region," Rouhani said, praising Tokyo's position.

The United States is trying to assemble an international coalition to protect Hormuz and other waters in the Persian Gulf region from what it perceives as a threat from Iran. Pentagon has dubbed this effort Operation Sentinel.