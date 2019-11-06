Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that Tokyo would make every diplomatic effort to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran amid the latter's decision to resume enriching uranium, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday that Tokyo would make every diplomatic effort to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran amid the latter's decision to resume enriching uranium, media reported.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the country would on the following day start injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, an activity previously banned under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The president also said that the decision was reversible and Iran would suspend gasification as soon as the JCPOA signatories complied with their commitments. The United States has said it considers Iran's actions as an attempt to extort the international community.

According to Japan's NHK broadcaster, Suga, while commenting on the situation, said that Japan would explore every diplomatic avenue with the aim of mending relations between Tehran and Washington and hoped to help resolve the conflict in the middle East.

The official also stressed that Japan maintained good relations with Iran while also remaining an ally of the United States, and therefore would further pursue a dialogue with both parties and promote peace and stability in the region.

Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA in September. The gradual reduction was announced on May 8, the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the 2015 pact. Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.