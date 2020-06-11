Tokyo Immigration Bureau Suspends Work for Day Over Bomb Threat

Japan's Immigration Services Agency said on Thursday that its office in Tokyo will be closed all day on June 12 over a bomb alert

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Japan's Immigration Services Agency said on Thursday that its office in Tokyo will be closed all day on June 12 over a bomb alert.

"The Tokyo Immigration Services Bureau has received an email warning that at 3:30 p.m. [6:30 GMT] on June 12, it will be blown up ...

The bureau suspends work on Friday, June 12," the agency said.

The Kyodo news agency reported that the bureau received the email bomb threat in the morning of June 10. It said that "the immigration service oppresses foreigners, and therefore its building in Tokyo will be blown up."

The attackers threatened to use cold weapons against the bureau's employees if their bomb plot is thwarted.