UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Immigration Bureau Suspends Work For Day Over Bomb Threat

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Tokyo Immigration Bureau Suspends Work for Day Over Bomb Threat

Japan's Immigration Services Agency said on Thursday that its office in Tokyo will be closed all day on June 12 over a bomb alert

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Japan's Immigration Services Agency said on Thursday that its office in Tokyo will be closed all day on June 12 over a bomb alert.

"The Tokyo Immigration Services Bureau has received an email warning that at 3:30 p.m. [6:30 GMT] on June 12, it will be blown up ...

The bureau suspends work on Friday, June 12," the agency said.

The Kyodo news agency reported that the bureau received the email bomb threat in the morning of June 10. It said that "the immigration service oppresses foreigners, and therefore its building in Tokyo will be blown up."

The attackers threatened to use cold weapons against the bureau's employees if their bomb plot is thwarted.

Related Topics

Threatened Alert Tokyo Japan June All

Recent Stories

Mushtaq and Younis appointments excite Test stars

3 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Emiri decree on incentive ..

3 minutes ago

7 minutes ago

Registration of VPN before 30 June 2020

9 minutes ago

BJP-RSS regime plans to turn IOJK into a Hindu Ras ..

13 minutes ago

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Miran Shah

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.