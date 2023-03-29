UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Intends To Keep Monitoring Russian, US Steps On New START - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo Intends to Keep Monitoring Russian, US Steps on New START - Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The Japanese government intends to continue monitoring the actions of Russia and the United States around the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which promotes "strategic stability" between the two states, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"We are going to closely monitor the situation (around the New START treaty)," Matsuno told a press conference.

Matsuno also noted that Japanese authorities view the New START as "a very important treaty" aimed at nuclear disarmament of the two countries, which also contributes to "strategic stability" between Moscow and Washington.

In February 2023, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.

