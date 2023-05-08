UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Joining South Korea-US Defense Deal To Disrupt Nuclear Non-Proliferation - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Seoul's agreement with Tokyo to enhance cooperation with the US on the Korean Peninsula issues will undermine nuclear non-proliferation efforts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to boost trilateral defense partnership with the US and cooperate on data exchange about Pyongyang's missile launches. Yoon further said that Japan could join the Washington Declaration signed by the South Korean and US leaders in April, which provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism on extended nuclear deterrence and strategic planning

"The tendency that other countries can participate in the Washington Declaration only aggravates the tension in the region, undermines the system of nuclear proliferation, damages other countries' strategic interests.

We hope that respective countries will not go further down the fallacious way," Wang told a briefing.

Forming small groups and pulling them into the confrontation will not help resolve the dispute over the Korean Peninsula, Wang said.

"All the countries must stay the course of political solution of the issue, make efforts for balanced resolving of all parties' rational concerns, maintain peace and stability on the peninsula," Wang added.

On Sunday, Kishida started his visit to South Korea, the first such visit by a Japanese leader in 12 years, as a show of Japan's desire to return to "shuttle diplomacy" of mutual visits, which was agreed upon during Yoon's visit to Tokyo in the middle of March.

