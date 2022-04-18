Tokyo Keeps Eye on North Korean Missile Tests, Continues Close Cooperation With US

UrduPoint.com

Japan will gather and analyze information on the North Korea's latest missile tests while intending to continue close cooperation with the US over North Korea's military activities, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Japan will gather and analyze information on the North Korea's latest missile tests while intending to continue close cooperation with the US over North Korea's military activities, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"North Korea has previously announced the development of tactical nuclear weapons. We will be collecting and analyzing related information. ... We will continue to work closely with the US and other countries in connection with the military actions of North Korea," Matsuno said at a briefing.

The North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said on April 4 that her country would use nuclear weapons if threatened by South Korea. She said it was "a very big mistake" on the part of the South Korean defense minister to speak about a preventive strike against North Korea.

On Sunday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had launched two projectiles towards the Sea of Japan from the area of the city of Hamhung located on the east coast of the Korean Peninsula. The maximum flight altitude of the projectiles reached 25 kilometers (15.5 miles), the distance was 110 kilometers (68 miles).

North Korean state media reported on Sunday that the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, had personally supervised the test-firing of a new tactical guided system, which is important for increasing the effectiveness of tactical nuclear weapons. According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the new system is similar to the improved version of North Korea's KN-23 solid-fueled tactical ballistic missile.

