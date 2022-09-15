(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Tokyo has lodged a protest to Beijing after a Chinese military vessel proceeded via the Japanese territorial waters in the area of the southwestern Kagoshima prefecture, media reported on Thursday.

The Chinese military ship, which is ranked as a research vessel, entered the Japanese waters at around 7:00 a.m.

local time on Thursday (22:00 Wednesday GMT) south of Yakushima island in Kagoshima prefecture, the Japanese defense ministry was cited as saying by Japanese news agency Kyodo. The vessel left the Japanese waters at 10:52 a.m. local time, the report said.

The Chinese ship was monitored by the Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft and the Inazuma-type torpedo boat destroyer, it added.