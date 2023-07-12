Tokyo Lodges Protest to Pyongyang Over Suspected Ballistic Missile Launch - Matsuno

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Japan has lodged a protest to North Korea over its latest suspected ballistic missile launch, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

"North Korea's continuing missile launches, including ballistic missiles, and other actions threaten the peace and security of our country, the region and the international community and are unacceptable.

Such ballistic missile launches violate relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. This is a serious problem from the point of view of the security of the people; that is why a strong protest has been lodged through the embassy in Beijing," Matsuno said.

The Japanese authorities said earlier in the day that Pyongyang launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile at 9:59 a.m. local time (00:59 GMT). It was the 12th such launch this year and the first since June 15. Last year, North Korea launched 37 missiles.