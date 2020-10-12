UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Boats' Intrusion In Japanese Coastal Waters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:43 PM

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Boats' Intrusion in Japanese Coastal Waters

Tokyo on Monday lodged a protest with Beijing after two Chinese coast guard boats approached a Japanese fishing vessel near the disputed Senkaku Islands a day earlier, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Tokyo on Monday lodged a protest with Beijing after two Chinese coast guard boats approached a Japanese fishing vessel near the disputed Senkaku Islands a day earlier, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"Japan has strongly protested the matter through diplomatic channels in both Tokyo and Beijing. We will continue to act calmly but firmly regarding China. ... We will continue to patrol and maintain surveillance around the Senkaku Islands to ensure a safe fishing environment," Kato said during a press conference, as quoted by the Japan Times newspaper.

According to the media outlet, at around 11.00 a.m. on Sunday (02:00 GMT), two Chinese coast guard boats entered Japanese territorial waters near the uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. The Japanese coast guard, in response, sent its patrol boats to the scene.

The Chinese ships were then ordered to leave the area.

The islands in question have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785.

Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them, while Tokyo rebuts that Beijing began claiming the islands after the 1970s, when the surrounding water area was found to be full of valuable minerals.

Tensions were exacerbated after the Japanese government bought three of the islands from a private owner in 2012.

Related Topics

Protest Water China Beijing Tokyo Japan United States Sunday World War Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed holds meeting with members of ..

31 minutes ago

MPO assisting CDA formations to rehabilitate Islam ..

2 minutes ago

PDWP approves 39 schemes costing Rs16471.989 mln

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister chairs meeting to discuss energy is ..

2 minutes ago

Man held in murder case

2 minutes ago

DS Railways conducts inspection of railways infras ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.