Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Boats' Intrusion in Japanese Coastal Waters

Tokyo on Monday lodged a protest with Beijing after two Chinese coast guard boats approached a Japanese fishing vessel near the disputed Senkaku Islands a day earlier, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) Tokyo on Monday lodged a protest with Beijing after two Chinese coast guard boats approached a Japanese fishing vessel near the disputed Senkaku Islands a day earlier, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"Japan has strongly protested the matter through diplomatic channels in both Tokyo and Beijing. We will continue to act calmly but firmly regarding China. ... We will continue to patrol and maintain surveillance around the Senkaku Islands to ensure a safe fishing environment," Kato said during a press conference, as quoted by the Japan Times newspaper.

According to the media outlet, at around 11.00 a.m. on Sunday (02:00 GMT), two Chinese coast guard boats entered Japanese territorial waters near the uninhabited islets in the East China Sea. The Japanese coast guard, in response, sent its patrol boats to the scene.

The Chinese ships were then ordered to leave the area.

The islands in question have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785.

Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them, while Tokyo rebuts that Beijing began claiming the islands after the 1970s, when the surrounding water area was found to be full of valuable minerals.

Tensions were exacerbated after the Japanese government bought three of the islands from a private owner in 2012.