UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Ships' Entry To Japanese Coastal Waters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:12 PM

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Ships' Entry to Japanese Coastal Waters

Tokyo on Wednesday lodged a protest with Beijing after four Chinese ships entered the Japanese coastal waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Tokyo on Wednesday lodged a protest with Beijing after four Chinese ships entered the Japanese coastal waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"Today, at 09:43 a.m. [00:43 GMT], four Chinese ships entered the territorial waters of Japan near the Senkaku Islands and they were still present there as of 10:30 a.m. [01:30 GMT]. In this regard, the government of Japan lodged a protest with the Chinese side. Japan's maritime security patrol ships are urging the Chinese ships to leave Japan's territorial waters. The presence of the Chinese ships in our country's territorial waters is deeply regrettable and unacceptable," Kato said at a briefing.

Over the past several months, a number of incidents with Chinese ships entering the territorial waters of Japan were reported. In mid-October, Chinese ships were present in the territorial waters of Japan for over 50 hours, which became the longest such stay in the disputed area.

A similar incident was reported in November.

The islands in question, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands, have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785.

Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them, while Tokyo rebuts that Beijing began claiming the islands after the 1970s, when the surrounding water area was found to be full of valuable minerals.

Tensions were exacerbated after the Japanese government bought three of the islands from a private owner in 2012.

Related Topics

Protest Water China Beijing Tokyo Japan United States November World War From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone ta ..

28 minutes ago

India records 32,080 new coronavirus cases

58 minutes ago

The UN and the OIC urged the world to use the pote ..

1 hour ago

Transfer Of Gwadar To Pakistan & First Naval Footp ..

1 hour ago

A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.