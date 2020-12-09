Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Ships' Entry to Japanese Coastal Waters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Tokyo on Wednesday lodged a protest with Beijing after four Chinese ships entered the Japanese coastal waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

"Today, at 09:43 a.m. [00:43 GMT], four Chinese ships entered the territorial waters of Japan near the Senkaku Islands and they were still present there as of 10:30 a.m. [01:30 GMT]. In this regard, the government of Japan lodged a protest with the Chinese side. Japan's maritime security patrol ships are urging the Chinese ships to leave Japan's territorial waters. The presence of the Chinese ships in our country's territorial waters is deeply regrettable and unacceptable," Kato said at a briefing.

Over the past several months, a number of incidents with Chinese ships entering the territorial waters of Japan were reported. In mid-October, Chinese ships were present in the territorial waters of Japan for over 50 hours, which became the longest such stay in the disputed area.

A similar incident was reported in November.

The islands in question, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands, have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785.

Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them, while Tokyo rebuts that Beijing began claiming the islands after the 1970s, when the surrounding water area was found to be full of valuable minerals.

Tensions were exacerbated after the Japanese government bought three of the islands from a private owner in 2012.