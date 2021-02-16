UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Ships' Entry Into Japanese Coastal Waters

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Beijing Over Chinese Ships' Entry Into Japanese Coastal Waters

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Tokyo on Tuesday lodged a protest with Beijing after four Chinese ships entered the Japanese coastal waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

On Monday, four Chinese patrol ships entered the water area bordering the Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands. Then two of them entered the territorial waters of Japan and remained there until Tuesday morning, joined by the other two vessels shortly after. A cannon was seen aboard one of the ships. This is the first appearance of a Chinese ship with this kind of weapon on board in the Japanese territorial waters since the adoption of a law by Beijing in January allowing its coast guard to fire at foreign ships in waters it claims.

"It is extremely regrettable that the Chinese patrol ships have entered the territorial waters of our country, as well as their attempts to approach Japanese fishing vessels. This is completely unacceptable.

We lodge a strong protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Kato said at a press conference.

In 2020, Japan registered 24 cases of Chinese ships' violation of its sea border and 333 cases of Chinese ships' entrance into Japan's contiguous zone. In mid-October, China's vessels entered Japan's territorial waters and left them only 57 hours later, marking a new record of the length of stay in the area. The previous record was hit in July, when Chinese ships drifted in Japan's territorial sea for 39 hours.

The islands in question, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands, have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785. Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan illegally seized them.

Related Topics

Fire Protest Water China Beijing Tokyo Japan United States January July Border 2020 World War Cabinet Weapon

Recent Stories

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Baj ..

12 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Bahawalpur’s First ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2021 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasin ..

10 hours ago

UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.