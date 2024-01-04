Open Menu

Tokyo Market Plunges In First Trade Of 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo market plunges in first trade of 2024

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, the first trading day of 2024, playing catch-up with falls of US shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.93 percent, or 646.30 points, to 33,817.87 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.24 percent, or 29.25 points, to 2,337.14.

After closing 2023 on Friday, the Tokyo market reopened after its New Year break, during which the US market marked two straight days of falls.

"The Tokyo market should also start sharply lower as it starts the first trade of the year," brokerage house Monex said.

The weak opening comes as Japan faces a massive earthquake disaster in the nation's central region.

Japan is also dealing with the collision of two airplanes at its main airport in Tokyo, which rattled the nation.

The Dollar stood at 142.87 yen, turning softer from 143.24 Yen in New York.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group plunged 4.02 percent to 6,040. Sony Group fell 1.83 percent to 13,165 yen. Toyota was also off 0.44 percent to 2,579 yen.

Related Topics

Earthquake Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Toyota Airport

Recent Stories

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

9 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

9 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

10 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

10 hours ago
 At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Sol ..

At least 103 people killed in twin blasts near Soleimani’s mausoleum in Iran

10 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ker ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kerman

10 hours ago
PML-N leader calls for level playing field before ..

PML-N leader calls for level playing field before upcoming election

10 hours ago
 India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

India in control after wickets tumble in 2nd Test

10 hours ago
 LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing p ..

LUH ensures quality treatment despite increasing patients numbers: MS

10 hours ago
 Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against r ..

Election Appellant Tribunal clubs appeal against rejection of nomination papers ..

10 hours ago
 PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions ..

PDMA issues continuation of dense foggy conditions alert

10 hours ago
 Caretaker PM expresses grief over loss of lives in ..

Caretaker PM expresses grief over loss of lives in Kerman terrorist attack

10 hours ago

More Stories From World