Tokyo markets close slightly higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday in the absence of any major cues for investors, with many markets around the world still closed for the Christmas holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.16 percent, or 51.82 points, to end at 33,305.85, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.46 points, to 2,338.86.

The Dollar fetched 142.26 yen, against 142.35 Yen in Tokyo on Monday, when US and UK markets were closed.

"Many investors were on Christmas holiday, and in the absence of fresh clues, (the Nikkei) zigzagged in directionless trade," IwaiCosmo Securities said.

"A wait-and-see mood took over."

In the region, financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia and New Zealand were closed Tuesday for public holidays.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said the nation's unemployment rate in November was at 2.5 percent, flat from the previous month.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was flat at 6,099 yen, Sony Group inched up 0.22 percent to 13,150 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.39 percent to 35,690 yen.

Toyota firmed 0.15 percent to 2,541 yen after its embattled subsidiary Daihatsu suspended all domestic production as a safety testing scandal widened.

The Japanese carmaker closed its domestic plants in a move that could affect more than 8,000 companies across the country.