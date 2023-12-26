Open Menu

Tokyo Markets Close Slightly Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Tokyo markets close slightly higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Tuesday in the absence of any major cues for investors, with many markets around the world still closed for the Christmas holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.

16 percent, or 51.82 points, to end at 33,305.85, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.06 percent, or 1.46 points, to 2,338.86.

The Dollar fetched 142.26 yen, against 142.35 Yen in Tokyo on Monday, when US and UK markets were closed.

