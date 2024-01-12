Open Menu

Tokyo Markets End Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous day's session when the benchmark Nikkei index closed above 35,000 for the first time since 1990.

The Nikkei 225 closed up 1.50 percent, or 527.25 points, at 35,577.11, while the broader Topix index added 0.46 percent, or 11.36 points, to 2,494.23.

The Dollar stood at 145.16 yen, against 145.29 Yen in New York late Thursday.

Friday's strong close came after the Nikkei index ended above 35,000 for the first time in nearly 34 years the previous day, buoyed by hopes for a perkier economy after decades of deflation.

The Nikkei "has remained steady with a gain of nearly 400 yen," Daiwa Securities said, attributing the rise to the "backdrop of an end to deflation and the weakening of the yen".

"While the upward movement has been held back by profit-taking selling, the market is still at its highest level in 34 years," it said.

But the brokerage warned that the buying is limited to a small number of heavily weighted stocks, with the vast majority falling.

Among the major shares driving up the Nikkei is Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, which soared 6.33 percent to 38,940 yen.

The firm on Thursday reported more than 25 percent year-on-year jumps in its quarterly net and operating profits.

SoftBank Group added 0.31 percent to 6,451 yen, and Sony Group advanced 1.63 percent to 14,575 yen.

Toyota trimmed 0.24 percent to 2,837 yen.

