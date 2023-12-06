Open Menu

Tokyo Markets End Sharply Higher

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tokyo markets end sharply higher

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday supported by gains in US high-tech shares as investors digested data suggesting a slowing US labour market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 2.

04 percent, or 670.08 points, to end at 33,445.90, while the broader Topix index added 1.90 percent, or 44.51 points, to 2,387.20.

The Dollar fetched 147.21 yen, against 147.16 Yen in New York late Tuesday.

