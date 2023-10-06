Open Menu

Tokyo Markets Open Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, following slight losses on Wall Street as investors braced for key US jobs data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11 percent, or 35.01 points, at 31,040.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.07 percent, or 1.62 points, to 2,262.14.

The Dollar stood at 148.52 yen, against 148.50 Yen seen in New York on Thursday.

The Tokyo market started the trading day slightly lower, taking its cue from a lacklustre finish on Wall Street ahead of an all-important US payrolls report.

"Stock investors are not playing" with the drop in 10-year US yields, and "worries about a hot Non-Farm Payroll are upping the uncertainty index", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

In Japan, the market "was seen starting moving within a narrow range, after small falls on Wall Street", senior strategist Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

"As a wait-and-see mood tends to take hold of traders ahead of the US jobs data, the key point today will be whether the (Nikkei index) can maintain the 31,000 level that it had recovered to yesterday," he added.

Shortly before the opening bell, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Japan's household spending in August dropped a real 2.5 percent year-on-year -- its sixth consecutive fall.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group trimmed 0.39 percent to 6,058 yen, Toyota gave up 1.44 percent to 2,552.5 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing shed 0.85 percent to 31,480 yen.

Sony Group, meanwhile, added 0.08 percent to 12,330 yen.

More Stories From World