Tokyo markets open lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday after gains the previous day, bucking US rallies linked to easing concerns over monetary tightening.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.54 percent, or 175.75 points, to 32,532.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.28 percent, or 6.59 points, to 2,353.87.

The Dollar stood at 150.01 yen, nearly unchanged from the 150.00 Yen seen in New York on Monday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher.

"Investors were seemingly taking a breather after the best week of the year for equities, with US bond yields remaining a key factor influencing market sentiment," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Meanwhile, the market in Japan was "seen starting lower as profit-taking sell-offs were likely to emerge following substantial gains" from the previous day, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex.

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday, with Nikkei up 2.37 percent, after slower jobs and wage growth on Wall Street dampened expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

Shortly before the opening bell rang, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Japan's household spending in September fell a real 2.8 percent year-on-year -- its seventh consecutive fall.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 0.92 percent to 6,350 yen, Toyota fell 0.50 percent to 2,831.5 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing trimmed 0.66 percent to 34,490 yen.