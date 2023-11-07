Open Menu

Tokyo Markets Open Lower

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Tokyo markets open lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday after gains the previous day, bucking US rallies linked to easing concerns over monetary tightening.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.54 percent, or 175.75 points, to 32,532.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.28 percent, or 6.59 points, to 2,353.87.

The Dollar stood at 150.01 yen, nearly unchanged from the 150.00 Yen seen in New York on Monday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher.

"Investors were seemingly taking a breather after the best week of the year for equities, with US bond yields remaining a key factor influencing market sentiment," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

Meanwhile, the market in Japan was "seen starting lower as profit-taking sell-offs were likely to emerge following substantial gains" from the previous day, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex.

Tokyo stocks ended sharply higher Monday, with Nikkei up 2.37 percent, after slower jobs and wage growth on Wall Street dampened expectations of further US interest rate hikes.

Shortly before the opening bell rang, an internal affairs ministry survey showed Japan's household spending in September fell a real 2.8 percent year-on-year -- its seventh consecutive fall.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group dropped 0.92 percent to 6,350 yen, Toyota fell 0.50 percent to 2,831.5 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing trimmed 0.66 percent to 34,490 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan September Stocks Market From Toyota Best Jobs

Recent Stories

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

8 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

8 hours ago
 IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

8 hours ago
 National Skills Passport initiative gateway to rec ..

National Skills Passport initiative gateway to recognize migrant workers

8 hours ago
 UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with eve ..

UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with every passing hour'

8 hours ago
 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

8 hours ago
Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Par ..

Solangi gets additional charge of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

8 hours ago
 Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of gene ..

Nawaz, Zardari decide to collaborate ahead of general elections

8 hours ago
 PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

8 hours ago
 Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Cha ..

Benzema's misfiring Al Ittihad beaten in Asian Champions League

8 hours ago
 Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

Ringleader of hoarding in Pirmahal arrested

8 hours ago
 Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairma ..

Turkish Red Crescent Delegation meets PRCS chairman

8 hours ago

More Stories From World