Tokyo markets track Wall St lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as traders prepare for the release of key US jobs data later in the week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 1.37 percent, or 455.45 points, to 32,775.82, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.84 percent, or 19.96 points, to 2,342.69.

The Dollar fetched 146.92 yen, against 147.19 Yen in New York on Monday.

Markets globally have soared in recent weeks on bets the Federal Reserve has finished with its rate-hiking campaign and could begin cutting in the new year as crucial indicators including inflation slow.

However, that advance appears to have run out of energy, with some analysts warning equities may have been overbought, while yields on US Treasuries -- a key gauge of future rates -- are edging back up after seeing big falls recently.

All three main indexes in New York retreated on "indications that interest rates may have reached a bottom, at least temporarily, triggering a subtle reversal of the positive momentum seen in November", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

US non-farm payrolls data due Friday will be closely followed as it could be used as a guide for the Fed's policy plans ahead of its meeting next week.

In Japan, "the desire to assess US economic data kept investors from actively buying shares", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plunged 6.21 percent to 4,303 yen, SoftBank Group fell 1.67 percent to 5,754 yen and Toyota dipped 0.50 percent to 2,753.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 2.39 percent to 36,230 yen.