Open Menu

Tokyo Markets Track Wall St Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo markets track Wall St lower

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Tokyo stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as traders prepare for the release of key US jobs data later in the week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 1.37 percent, or 455.45 points, to 32,775.82, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.84 percent, or 19.96 points, to 2,342.69.

The Dollar fetched 146.92 yen, against 147.19 Yen in New York on Monday.

Markets globally have soared in recent weeks on bets the Federal Reserve has finished with its rate-hiking campaign and could begin cutting in the new year as crucial indicators including inflation slow.

However, that advance appears to have run out of energy, with some analysts warning equities may have been overbought, while yields on US Treasuries -- a key gauge of future rates -- are edging back up after seeing big falls recently.

All three main indexes in New York retreated on "indications that interest rates may have reached a bottom, at least temporarily, triggering a subtle reversal of the positive momentum seen in November", Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

US non-farm payrolls data due Friday will be closely followed as it could be used as a guide for the Fed's policy plans ahead of its meeting next week.

In Japan, "the desire to assess US economic data kept investors from actively buying shares", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest plunged 6.21 percent to 4,303 yen, SoftBank Group fell 1.67 percent to 5,754 yen and Toyota dipped 0.50 percent to 2,753.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 2.39 percent to 36,230 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Guide Tokyo New York Japan May November Stocks Market All From Toyota Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

13 hours ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

13 hours ago
Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

13 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

13 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

13 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

13 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

13 hours ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

13 hours ago

More Stories From World