Tokyo May Raise COVID-19 Alert to Highest on Thursday Amid Virus Spike - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Tokyo metropolitan government intends to update the COVID-19 alert to the highest level amid a record rise in cases both in the capital and nationwide, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing knowledgeable sources.

The decision is expected to be announced on Thursday, following a meeting of an expert panel.

The authorities lowered the alert from the highest to the current level on September 10.

Earlier in the day, the island nation reported over 2,000 new daily coronavirus cases, marking an all-time record. The capital, in turn, broke its August record with 493 new infections.

In total, Japan has so far confirmed over 121,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 103,000 recoveries and 1,895 deaths.