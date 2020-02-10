UrduPoint.com
Tokyo May Send 5th Plane To Evacuate Citizens From China's Wuhan - Motegi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 06:35 PM

The Japanese government is looking into the idea of sending a 5th plane to the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan to evacuate Japanese citizens, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Japanese government is looking into the idea of sending a 5th plane to the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan to evacuate Japanese citizens, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday.

"A flight could not be arranged before the weekend," Motegi said, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster

The diplomat also called on the Japanese citizens who were currently located in Wuhan or other cities of the central Chinese province of Hubei to make decisions on whether they wanted to leave China because Tokyo intends for the evacuation of Japanese citizens to conclude with the 5th plane.

Japan already evacuated 763 people from the Hubei province, including 79 foreigners family members of Japanese citizens.

The new strain of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was first detected in December in Wuhan, and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently, the death toll from the illness is more than 900 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 40,000.

Japan has confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus on its soil, not counting those who are infected aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is quarantined off the Japanese coast. More than 130 passengers and crew members have tested positive for the virus.

