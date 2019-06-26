UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo, Moscow Coordinate Time, Agenda Of Abe-Putin Meeting At G20 - Source

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Tokyo, Moscow Coordinate Time, Agenda of Abe-Putin Meeting at G20 - Source

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The specific time and agenda of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, slated for June 29 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, are now being coordinated, a source from the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik Wednesday.

"The time and the program of the meeting of the Russian and Japanese leaders are currently being coordinated," the source said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Abe and Putin were expected to sign a range of bilateral agreements during the upcoming talks, but refused to provide further details.

Putin himself said last week that he expected to continue dialogue with Abe, including on a peace treaty, at the upcoming bilateral meeting.

Osaka will host the G20 summit from June 28-29.

The Japanese prime minister is expected to hold at least 15 bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, including with the leaders of the United States, China, India, Australia and Thailand.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Thailand Australia Russia China Osaka Vladimir Putin United States June Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 June 2019

27 minutes ago

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

9 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

11 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

11 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.