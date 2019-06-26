Tokyo, Moscow Coordinate Time, Agenda of Abe-Putin Meeting at G20 - Source

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The specific time and agenda of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, slated for June 29 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, are now being coordinated, a source from the Japanese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik Wednesday.

"The time and the program of the meeting of the Russian and Japanese leaders are currently being coordinated," the source said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Abe and Putin were expected to sign a range of bilateral agreements during the upcoming talks, but refused to provide further details.

Putin himself said last week that he expected to continue dialogue with Abe, including on a peace treaty, at the upcoming bilateral meeting.

Osaka will host the G20 summit from June 28-29.

The Japanese prime minister is expected to hold at least 15 bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event, including with the leaders of the United States, China, India, Australia and Thailand.