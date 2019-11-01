UrduPoint.com
Tokyo, Moscow To Discuss Joint Activity On Kurils, Peace Treaty Next Week - Ministry

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Igor Morgulov, in Moscow on November 6 to discuss joint economic activities of the two countries on South Kurils and peace treaty issues, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday

"During the talks, the sides will focus on such issues as concluding a peace treaty and, in particular, conducting joint economic activities on North Kurils [as Japanese call the southern Kuril islands]," the ministry said.

In early October, Morgulov said that Moscow expected Motegi's visit by the end of this year. The Japanese foreign ministry confirmed to Sputnik on October 18 that newly-appointed Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi planned to visit Moscow by the end of the year.

Motegi was appointed as the country's foreign minister on September 11. He met Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in late September. The ministers discussed bilateral ties and the signing of the peace treaty.

Relations between Moscow and Tokyo have long been strained by the fact that the two nations never signed a peace treaty following the end of World War II. The agreement was never reached due to a heated dispute over a group of islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai that Russia has sovereignty over. They are also claimed by Tokyo.

