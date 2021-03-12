Tokyo Mosque reopens after 10 weeks

The main mosque in Japan's capital opened for congregational prayers on March 12, 2021 after being closed for at least 10 weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions

TOKYO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) The main mosque in Japan's capital opened for congregational prayers on March 12, 2021 after being closed for at least 10 weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Strict safety measures were enforced during prayers, with people having to wear face masks, maintain physical distance, and use disposable prayer rugs.

The mosque was closed for congregational prayers at the end of last December as part of measures to curb infections in Tokyo, which has been Japan's worst-hit area in the pandemic.

Japan's COVID-19 case count currently stands at 443,714, including 8,457 deaths.