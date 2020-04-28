(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Japanese Foreign Ministry has refused to comment to Sputnik on media reports saying that the country's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, will not attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow if they take place on September 3, the date marking the victory over Japan in World War II in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported citing sources that Tokyo informed Moscow through diplomatic channels that Abe would not attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War, initially set for May 9, should the event be moved to September 3.

"We are aware of these media reports. We would like to refrain from commenting on diplomatic exchanges, but we understand that no specific dates have been set since the postponement of the ceremony that you mentioned," the ministry said in an email.

Every year, parades to mark the WWII victory are held in every Russian city, with the largest one in Moscow. In addition, a number of other mass events are usually planned, including the nationwide Immortal Regiment marches aimed at preserving memory of war victims.

Earlier in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the postponement of the annual military parade and the Immortal Regiment rally in central Moscow, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow. A new date for the festivities has yet to be announced.

On April 24, Putin signed into Federal law a bill moving the date honoring the end of World War II from September 2 (the date of Japan's capitulation in 1945) to September 3. The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive for the outcome of World War II.