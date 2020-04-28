UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Not Commenting On Reports Of Abe Declining Invite To Russia's Sep 3 Victory Parade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:18 PM

Tokyo Not Commenting on Reports of Abe Declining Invite to Russia's Sep 3 Victory Parade

The Japanese Foreign Ministry has refused to comment to Sputnik on media reports saying that the country's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, will not attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow if they take place on September 3, the date marking the victory over Japan in World War II in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Japanese Foreign Ministry has refused to comment to Sputnik on media reports saying that the country's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, will not attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow if they take place on September 3, the date marking the victory over Japan in World War II in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Asahi newspaper reported citing sources that Tokyo informed Moscow through diplomatic channels that Abe would not attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Russia's victory in the Great Patriotic War, initially set for May 9, should the event be moved to September 3.

"We are aware of these media reports. We would like to refrain from commenting on diplomatic exchanges, but we understand that no specific dates have been set since the postponement of the ceremony that you mentioned," the ministry said in an email.

Every year, parades to mark the WWII victory are held in every Russian city, with the largest one in Moscow. In addition, a number of other mass events are usually planned, including the nationwide Immortal Regiment marches aimed at preserving memory of war victims.

Earlier in April, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the postponement of the annual military parade and the Immortal Regiment rally in central Moscow, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow. A new date for the festivities has yet to be announced.

On April 24, Putin signed into Federal law a bill moving the date honoring the end of World War II from September 2 (the date of Japan's capitulation in 1945) to September 3. The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive for the outcome of World War II.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Tokyo Vladimir Putin Japan April May September World War Media Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meeting in the MFA of Turkmenistan with the repres ..

10 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja reacts to ban on Umar Akmal

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Industrial and Commercial Bank o ..

18 minutes ago

China begins construction of airport in city borde ..

13 minutes ago

DC chair meetings with committee members of mosque ..

13 minutes ago

Italian-Russian Commerce Chamber Says Businesses t ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.