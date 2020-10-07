Tokyo Olympics organizers say will cut costs by $280m

The cost of the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Olympics will be slashed by $280 million, organizers said Wednesday, touting a scaled-back, less flashy Games, with cuts to everything from staffing to pyrotechnics

But the final cost of the event, officially budgeted before the pandemic at 1.3 trillion Yen ($12 billion), remains unclear because additional expenses caused by the postponement have not yet been made public.