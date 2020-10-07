UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics Organizers Say Will Cut Costs By $280m

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 07:26 PM

Tokyo Olympics organizers say will cut costs by $280m

The cost of the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Olympics will be slashed by $280 million, organizers said Wednesday, touting a scaled-back, less flashy Games, with cuts to everything from staffing to pyrotechnics

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The cost of the coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Olympics will be slashed by $280 million, organizers said Wednesday, touting a scaled-back, less flashy Games, with cuts to everything from staffing to pyrotechnics.

But the final cost of the event, officially budgeted before the pandemic at 1.3 trillion Yen ($12 billion), remains unclear because additional expenses caused by the postponement have not yet been made public.

Related Topics

Tokyo Olympics Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

We must all share responsibility for educating wom ..

16 minutes ago

Makhdoom Amin Fahim's son Jalil-u-Zaman acquitted ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Belarusian Presidential Candidate Tikhanovskaya ..

2 minutes ago

Local MNAs term Mayor Islamabad's resignation a 'p ..

2 minutes ago

Trump stimulus turnaround bolsters US stocks

2 minutes ago

Roche blames supply chain issue for virus test kit ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.