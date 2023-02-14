Tokyo Orders US JPALS Landing System For F-35s on Japanese Aircraft Carrier - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The Japanese government has ordered the US-made Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) for use on its aircraft carrier, the JS Izumo to operate on US-purchased F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, Raytheon (RTX) announced in a press release on Monday.

"Raytheon Intelligence & Space was awarded a foreign military sales contract to deliver the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System, or JPALS, to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force by the US Navy's Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office (PMA-213)," the release stated.

The software-based, high-integrity differential GPS navigation and precision landing system, will be deployed on the JS Izumo, the JMSDF's carrier, Raytheon said.

"The JPALS system guides aircraft onto carriers and amphibious assault ships in all weather and surface conditions and is integrated on the F-35," the release explained.

The JPALS is also being deployed on all US Navy aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships and all F-35 aircraft are enabled with the capability. It is also operated on the United KIngdom aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth and the Italian aircraft carrier Cavour to support their F-35 squadron, Raytheon said.