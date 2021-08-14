Tokyo Paralympic Organizers to Weigh Allowing Spectators at Games on Monday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Tokyo Paralympic organizers and the International Paralympic Committee will hold a meeting on Monday to decide on allowing spectators at the venues during the games, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will take place from August 24 to September 5, two weeks after the conclusion of the Summer Olympic Games which ended on August 8.

Japanese media previously reported that the organizers had agreed to limit the number of spectators at the Paralympic events due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Spectators are expected to be banned from entering stadiums in Tokyo, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, according to Kyodo. In Shizuoka, it is planned to allow up to 5,000 fans or not more than 50% of the venue's capacity.