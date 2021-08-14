UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Paralympic Organizers To Weigh Allowing Spectators At Games On Monday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:40 AM

Tokyo Paralympic Organizers to Weigh Allowing Spectators at Games on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Tokyo Paralympic organizers and the International Paralympic Committee will hold a meeting on Monday to decide on allowing spectators at the venues during the games, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will take place from August 24 to September 5, two weeks after the conclusion of the Summer Olympic Games which ended on August 8.

Japanese media previously reported that the organizers had agreed to limit the number of spectators at the Paralympic events due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Spectators are expected to be banned from entering stadiums in Tokyo, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, according to Kyodo. In Shizuoka, it is planned to allow up to 5,000 fans or not more than 50% of the venue's capacity.

Related Topics

Shizuoka Tokyo August September 2020 Olympics Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

10 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

10 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

10 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.