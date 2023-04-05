Tokyo Pledges to 'Seamlessly' Provide Kiev With $7.6Bln in Promised Aid - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has pledged to "seamlessly and steadily" provide Ukraine with $7.6 billion in previously promised assistance during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"Minister Hayashi stated that, in view of prolonged aggression, Japan will seamlessly and steadily implement its assistance amounting (to) 7.6 billion US Dollars," the ministry said in a statement, following a meeting between Hayashi and Kuleba on Tuesday.

Kuleba, in turn, expressed his gratitude for Tokyo's support, the statement read.

During the bilateral meeting, the top Japanese diplomat also noted that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Ukraine in March demonstrated Tokyo's "determination to uphold the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Kishida visited Ukraine in mid-March and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Japanese prime minister invited the Ukrainian leader to take part in the G7 summit in Hiroshima in an online format. Zelenskyy accepted the invitation. Kishida also pledged to provide an additional $470 million to support Ukraine's energy system and cover other humanitarian needs. He also said that Tokyo would provide Ukraine with $30 million for non-lethal equipment via NATO's fund.