Tokyo Police Care For Lost Umbrellas, Keys, Flying Squirrels
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Lost your umbrella, keys, or perhaps a flying squirrel? In Tokyo, the police are almost certainly taking meticulous care of it.
In Japan, lost items are rarely disconnected from their owners for long, even in a mega city like Tokyo -- population 14 million.
"Foreign visitors are often surprised to get their things back," said Hiroshi Fujii, a 67-year-old tour guide, describing Tokyo's vast police lost-and-found centre.
"But in Japan, there's always an expectation that we will."
It's a "national trait" to report items found in public places in Japan, he told AFP. "We pass down this custom of reporting things we picked up, from parents to children."
Around 80 staff at the police centre in Tokyo's central Iidabashi district ensure items are well organised using a database system, its director Harumi Shoji told AFP.
Everything is tagged and sorted to hasten a return to its rightful owner.
ID cards and driving licences are most frequently lost, Shoji said.
- Flying squirrels, iguanas -
But dogs, cats and even flying squirrels and iguanas have been dropped off at police stations, where officers look after them "with great sensitivity" -- consulting books, online articles and vets for advice.
More than four million items were handed in to Tokyo Metropolitan Police last year, with about 70 percent of valuables such as wallets, phones and important documents successfully reunited with their owners.
"Even if it's just a key, we enter details such as the mascot keychain it's attached to," Shoji said in a room filled with belongings, including a large Cookie Monster stuffed toy.
Over the course of one afternoon, dozens of people came to collect or search for their lost property at the centre, which receives items left with train station staff or at small local police stations across Tokyo if they are not claimed within two weeks.
"The first thing we think is that people who lost their items must be in trouble so I think it's normal for us that we report it to police," Shoji said.
If no one turns up at the police facility within three months, the unwanted item is sold or discarded.
The number of lost items handled by the centre is increasing as Japan welcomes a record influx of tourists post-pandemic, and as gadgets become smaller, Shoji said.
Wireless earphones and hand-held fans are an increasingly frequent sight at the lost-and-found centre, which has been operating since the 1950s.
But a whopping 200 square metres (2,100 square feet) is dedicated to lost umbrellas -- 300,000 of which were brought in last year, with only 3,700 of them returned, Shoji said.
"We have a designated floor for umbrellas... during the rainy season, there are so many umbrellas that the umbrella trolley is overflowing and we have to store them in two tiers."
Recent Stories
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
More Stories From World
-
Pope to visit Corsica week after skipping Notre Dame reopening11 minutes ago
-
Deadly Israeli strike hits central Beirut21 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal slams unbeaten 90 as India seize control against Australia31 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago
-
Laos government says 'profoundly saddened' by tourist deaths1 hour ago
-
Patrick Reed shoots rare 59 to make Hong Kong Open history1 hour ago
-
Jaiswal slams unbeaten 90 as India seize control against Australia1 hour ago
-
Openers on song as India seize control against Australia2 hours ago
-
Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris2 hours ago
-
Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris2 hours ago
-
Deadly Israeli strike hits central Beirut2 hours ago
-
Russell on pole position at Las Vegas GP, Verstappen ahead of Norris3 hours ago