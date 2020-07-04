UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 04:57 PM

Tokyo Posts 131 News COVID-19 Cases as Infections Grow After Restrictions Easing - Reports

Japanese capital Tokyo registered 131 new cases on COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a third consecutive day of posting more than 100 infections, media reported Saturday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Japanese capital Tokyo registered 131 new cases on COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a third consecutive day of posting more than 100 infections, media reported Saturday.

According to public broadcaster NHK, this brings the total confirmed in the metropolis to 6,654.

This all but confirms an upward trend which began once the government lifted the state of emergency on May 25.

The acceleration has been attributed to the resurgence in the city's nightlife, with officials cautioning partygoers to frequent establishments that take precautionary measures, NHK reported.

Japan as a whole has largely averted an explosive growth in infections so far, with just shy of 20,000 cases nationwide and 976 fatalities from the virus.

