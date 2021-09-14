UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Preparing Suga's Visit To US For September 24 Quad Summit - Kato

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo Preparing Suga's Visit to US for September 24 Quad Summit - Kato

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Japanese government is making final preparations for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the United States, where he will attend the upcoming Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit along with leaders of India, Australia and the US, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.

Quad is an informal strategic forum between the United States, Japan, Australia and India. US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad summit at the White House on September 24. The agenda will focus on deepening ties between the sides and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as promoting free and open Indo-Pacific, among others.

"Prime minister Suga will visit Washington and participate in the (Quad) summit under favorable circumstances. At present, coordination of this issue has begun, with an eye to carrying out this trip," Kato told a press conference.

Tokyo expects the sides will have a thorough discussion of issues of importance to all, including the creation of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, as well as measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the official added.

