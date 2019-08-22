UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Protests Seoul's Decision To Leave Military Information Agreement With Japan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:31 PM

Japan has issued a formal protest to South Korea regarding the decision not to extend a bilateral military information exchange agreement, local media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Japan has issued a formal protest to South Korea regarding the decision not to extend a bilateral military information exchange agreement, local media reported on Thursday.

It was sent via diplomatic channels soon after Seoul announced the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which was previously renewed annually unless one of the sides decided to exit it.

"We have to say South Korea has brought the standoff between the two countries into the security sphere," a senior Japanese diplomat said, quoted by Kyodo news.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe refused to comment the decision when asked by journalists.

Relations between Japan and South Korea took a turn for the worse after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

On August 2, Tokyo made the decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, adding stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

The GSOMIA, signed in 2016, allows both countries to directly exchange classified information, bypassing Washington, which previously acted as a middle man between Tokyo and Seoul.

