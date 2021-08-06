UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Protests Seoul's Live Broadcast From Disputed Islands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Japan has filed a complaint with the South Korean government after Seoul began broadcasting images from a pair of disputed islets in the Sea of Japan, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday.

South Korea's Oceans and Fisheries Ministry streamed footage from the disputed Liancourt Rocks on Friday, after announcing it would do so the day before. This was reportedly to increase the South Korean public's interest in and affinity toward the disputed territory.

Japan's protest note stated that the disputed islands were an "inherent part" of its territory and demanded that the broadcast be stopped immediately, as quoted in the report.

A copy of the note was reportedly lodged by a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official to the South Korean embassy in Tokyo, and another one by the Japanese embassy in Seoul to a South Korean Foreign Ministry official.

The Liancourt Rocks called Dokdo Islands by Seoul and Takeshima Islands by Tokyo lie almost equidistant from Japan and South Korea, which maintains a small police force there. For decades, the islets have been a bone of contention, with both sides claiming they have long-standing historical ties to the archipelago, believed to be rich in natural resources.

