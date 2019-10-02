UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Ready For Dialogue With North Korea Without Preconditions Despite Missile Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:32 PM

Tokyo Ready for Dialogue With North Korea Without Preconditions Despite Missile Launch

Japan plans to go ahead with a summit with North Korea without any preconditions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced at a press conference on Wednesday after North Korea fired a missile off its east coast

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Japan plans to go ahead with a summit with North Korea without any preconditions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced at a press conference on Wednesday after North Korea fired a missile off its east coast.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Wednesday morning that fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone, hours after announcing it would resume denuclearization talks with the United States.

"The government is ready to meet without preconditions. There are no changes in this position.

Based on a cold-blooded analysis, we will use every chance to solve problems," Suga said.

The missile was launched near the city of Wonsan on North Korea's eastern coast, South Korean military said in a statement. It reached an altitude of 570 miles and fell 280 miles away from the launch point. Initial reports claimed two ballistic missiles, however later information clarified that only one projectile took off and landed in two pieces. Whether the separation was planned or came as result of a technical failure remains unclear.�

Related Topics

Wonsan Japan United States North Korea From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Russia's Gas Production Expected to Reach 26.13Trl ..

40 seconds ago

NA session starts

41 seconds ago

Pakistan Cricket Board names Rameen captain for AC ..

24 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower after Wall Street losses

47 seconds ago

E-commerce policy under PM's vision important step ..

18 minutes ago

Mine Explosion Kills 6 in Northeastern Afghanistan ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.