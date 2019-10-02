Tokyo Ready for Dialogue With North Korea Without Preconditions Despite Missile Launch

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Japan plans to go ahead with a summit with North Korea without any preconditions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced at a press conference on Wednesday after North Korea fired a missile off its east coast.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Wednesday morning that fell in Japan's exclusive economic zone, hours after announcing it would resume denuclearization talks with the United States.

"The government is ready to meet without preconditions. There are no changes in this position.

Based on a cold-blooded analysis, we will use every chance to solve problems," Suga said.

The missile was launched near the city of Wonsan on North Korea's eastern coast, South Korean military said in a statement. It reached an altitude of 570 miles and fell 280 miles away from the launch point. Initial reports claimed two ballistic missiles, however later information clarified that only one projectile took off and landed in two pieces. Whether the separation was planned or came as result of a technical failure remains unclear.�