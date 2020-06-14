UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Records Over 40 New COVID-19 Cases For First Time Since Early May - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:50 PM

Tokyo Records Over 40 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since Early May - Governor

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Tokyo reported 47 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the highest daily rise since May 5, Governor Yuriko Koike said on Sunday during a press conference.

According to Koike, 18 out of 47 COVID-19 carriers have a history of visiting city's nightclubs.

The local authorities have asked people working in nightclubs and other similar entertainment establishments to regularly take coronavirus tests.

After a downward trend in the second half of May when less than 10 new cases were confirmed per day on average, the infection rate started to increase in early June. On Saturday, Tokyo reported 24 new cases.

Overall, the number of confirmed cases in the city reached 5,544, while the country-wide coronavirus tally increased to 18,220.

