Tokyo Registers Lowest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases in 2 Months - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:44 PM

Tokyo registered only three new cases of the COVID-19 infection on Friday, which is the smallest number of daily infections in the Japanese capital over the past two months, media reported, citing health officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Tokyo registered only three new cases of the COVID-19 infection on Friday, which is the smallest number of daily infections in the Japanese capital over the past two months, media reported, citing health officials.

According to NHK broadcaster, since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in Japan, over 5,100 people have tested positive for the virus in Tokyo.

The news comes amid government's plans to lift the state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area next week.

Earlier in May, Tokyo mayor Yuriko Koike said that the authorities were not planning to lift the state of emergency in the capital until the end of May.

According to the official, the lifting of the state of emergency in Tokyo requires keeping the daily increase in COVID-19 cases at no more than 20.

The broadcaster said, citing Koike, that Tokyo currently meets the criteria set by the central government for lifting the state of emergency.

The Japanese government has so far lifted coronavirus restrictions introduced in April for 42 out of 47 prefectures after the infection rate slowed down.

