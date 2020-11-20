Tokyo Registers Over 500 COVID-19 Cases for Second Straight Day - Reports

Japan's capital of Tokyo registered 522 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, after the number of cases exceeded the 500 mark for the first time a day prior, local media has reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Japan's capital of Tokyo registered 522 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, after the number of cases exceeded the 500 mark for the first time a day prior, local media has reported.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in the Japanese capital rose to 36,778 people, as reported by the Japanese NHK news agency.

On Thursday, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese economic revitalization minister, who is also responsible for the measures connected with the coronavirus disease, stressed that complying with basic preventive measures in combination with the continuation of economic activity were of utmost importance. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged people to be careful and wear masks even while eating or while having a conversation to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection.

To date, Japan has confirmed almost 123,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 1,922, according to the World Health Organization.