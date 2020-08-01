UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases, Breaking Daily Growth Record For 3rd Day - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo Reports 463 New COVID-19 Cases, Breaking Daily Growth Record For 3rd Day - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) Tokyo set a new record for daily COVID-19 infection for the third consecutive day, registering 472 new cases on Saturday, media reported.

According to Kyodo news agency, Saturday's tally only slightly exceeds the previous day's showing of 463 new cases in the metropolis. Friday recorded the largest yet jump, with nearly 100 more cases than Thursday's 367 infections.

This takes the total number of people who tested positive for the virus to 12,691 with 332 deaths as a result. The month of July accounts for about half of that total sum.

On Friday, the Tokyo authorities urged the population to refrain from going outside unnecessarily and to avoid visiting restaurants and bars.

Although the current nationwide spread of the coronavirus has outpaced the initial spread in April, which subsided in May, the government has so far refused to consider reintroducing a state of emergency.

Related Topics

Tokyo April May July Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

11 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

12 hours ago

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

14 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.